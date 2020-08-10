Washington Park Zoo reopens by appointment only

MICHIGAN CITY — Washington Park Zoo reopened to the public Friday, but it’s by appointment only.
The zoo is the only facility in the park reopened to the public. The beach, senior center, Sunset Grille and other park facilities remain closed through at least Aug. 13 because of the pandemic.
Mayor Duane Parry announced the reopening after reviewing the park department’s plan.
Park Superintendent Ed Shinn briefed the Park Board on the plan earlier and received the members’ enthusiastic support.
Zoo visitors will be required to use Lot 2 for parking. Other parking lot entrances remain closed.
No more than 15 cars will be parked in the lot at a time.
Social distancing and masks are required. No one will be admitted without making a reservation in advance.
Interest in reopening the zoo was high, Shinn said.
“They’ve been getting a lot of phone calls. There is demand,” he said.
“If we can provide people access to the zoo and do it safely, I’m all for it,” board President Phil Latchford said.
“I miss the zoo. A lot of people miss the zoo. I think the zoo is in great condition,” board member Kent Lange said.
Park Board attorney Nelson Richardo said his family recently visited Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, which is open by reservation only this year.
“It was very safe, in my opinion,” he said.
Social distancing was easily accomplished, with each family being able to have an animal exhibit to themselves, if they chose, during their visit, Richardo said.
Parry closed the popular Washington Park on July 24 after a spike in local COVID-19 cases, deaths and a large influx of out-of-state visitors to the park. With beaches elsewhere closed, Washington Park and its picturesque lighthouse became an even bigger draw for beachgoers.
The Park Board and City Council have been working on new rules and guidelines for the park in light of the pandemic, but they are not yet finalized.
Gallery: Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
Washington Park Zoo
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing facelift, resurrection
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing facelift, resurrection
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing face lift, resurrection
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing face lift, resurrection
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing face lift, resurrection
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing facelift, resurrection
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing facelift, resurrection
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year.
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year.
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year.
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing facelift, resurrection
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
The Washington Park Zoo turns 90 this year
At 90, Washington Park Zoo undergoing facelift, resurrection