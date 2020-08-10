Washington Park Zoo reopens by appointment only

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Washington Park Zoo reopened to the public Friday, but it’s by appointment only.

The zoo is the only facility in the park reopened to the public. The beach, senior center, Sunset Grille and other park facilities remain closed through at least Aug. 13 because of the pandemic.

Mayor Duane Parry announced the reopening after reviewing the park department’s plan.

Park Superintendent Ed Shinn briefed the Park Board on the plan earlier and received the members’ enthusiastic support.

Zoo visitors will be required to use Lot 2 for parking. Other parking lot entrances remain closed.

No more than 15 cars will be parked in the lot at a time.

Social distancing and masks are required. No one will be admitted without making a reservation in advance.

Interest in reopening the zoo was high, Shinn said.

“They’ve been getting a lot of phone calls. There is demand,” he said.

“If we can provide people access to the zoo and do it safely, I’m all for it,” board President Phil Latchford said.