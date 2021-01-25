WATCH NOW: Riders, horses learn basics of mounted archery

“I’m addicted,” said Allyson White, of New Buffalo, one of Hockaden’s students. “It’s a completely addicting sport. It’s fantastic. I love it.”

White went to her first competition last year. She began learning mounted archery about a year ago, she said.

“The name of the game is speed and accuracy,” White said. “It’s hard to just get accurate. This is one fluid motion.

Hockaden said she had to learn how to nock an arrow without looking. She would sit on the couch, watch television and nock arrows for hours to become adept at it. That’s a skill White wants to work on.

White went to Tennessee for her first competition. She learned she has a lot to learn. There are different types of shots to learn. Hockaden taught a technique she believes is easier. The thumb draw Hockaden taught puts about 30 pounds of pressure on the thumb.

It becomes instinctual after a while, Hockaden said.

“Once you know everything, you have to train your horse,” White said.

Angie Peck, of LaPorte, rode her horse, Beau — “your drama queen of the barn,” she said. Beau and the other horses gradually were desensitized to the archery.