UPDATE: Westville, eastern outskirts of Valparaiso natural gas outage almost fully restored

NIPSCO has restored natural gas to more than 90% of homes in Westville and the eastern outskirts of Valparaiso as of Sunday evening.

NIPSCO began the relighting process Sunday at 10:30 a.m. after 1,300 homes were impacted by a natural gas outage Saturday afternoon. The company released an update at 6 p.m. Sunday stating all available service technicians are continuing to relight the remaining 108 homes that have been impacted.

Customers must be home to allow a service technician to conduct the relight procedure before natural gas used is allowed back into an individual's home. Service technicians will leave a door hanger if no one is present at the home upon arrival.

NIPSCO urges customers to refrain from attempting to relight appliances and instead wait for a technician to arrive. Customers are recommended to keep their porch lights on, if possible, and move any obstructions in the way to the furnace and gas appliances.

If someone is in need of warming assistance, contact NIPSCO at 1-800-464-7726. Further updates are pending.