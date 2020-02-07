Whiteout conditions to blame in 5-vehicle crash on I-94, police say

Police say whiteout conditions were likely the culprit behind a five-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 near the U.S. 421 exit.

Troopers responded just before noon Friday to the eastbound lanes of I-94 south of Michigan City to a report of a crash, according to Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

Rot said a pickup truck pulling a trailer was engulfed in flames when police arrived. A semi, and three other unknown vehicles were also involved in the crash, he said.

One of the vehicles left the scene, he said. He did not immediately have a vehicle description available, nor could he say if the driver that left was in any way at fault.

At least one person was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, he said.