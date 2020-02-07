You are the owner of this article.
Whiteout conditions to blame in 5-vehicle crash on I-94, police say
Whiteout conditions to blame in 5-vehicle crash on I-94, police say

Police say whiteout conditions were likely the culprit behind a five-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 near the U.S. 421 exit. 

Troopers responded just before noon Friday to the eastbound lanes of I-94 south of Michigan City to a report of a crash, according to Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

Rot said a pickup truck pulling a trailer was engulfed in flames when police arrived. A semi, and three other unknown vehicles were also involved in the crash, he said. 

One of the vehicles left the scene, he said. He did not immediately have a vehicle description available, nor could he say if the driver that left was in any way at fault. 

At least one person was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, he said. 

Troopers remain on scene to investigate and clean debris from the roadway. One lane remained closed as of 12:30 p.m.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

