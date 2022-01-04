Wild turkey gives drivers run for money

Dick said officers with both departments have responded to sightings and encounters with the bird.

According to police reports, at least one person approaching the bird felt threatened by the turkey, which has also attacked or tried to attack several vehicles.

Dick said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was contacted last week to address the situation.

DNR spokesman Tyler Brock said a conservation officer has been out there at least once but was not able to spot the turkey anywhere in the surrounding area.

In any situation like this, Brock said, the plan could be anything from trapping the turkey to relocate it or having it medically examined for a possible stay in a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Brock said euthanizing a turkey is also not out of the question, depending on the extent of the threat posed to public safety.

“There’s a variety of options,” he said.

Brock said it’s not uncommon for a male turkey to show up at the same spot, even in the middle of a busy intersection, during the spring mating season.