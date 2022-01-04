Wild turkey gives drivers run for money

Police are urging motorists not to try to chase away a wild turkey venturing into the middle of a busy LaPorte County intersection.
The latest sighting of a turkey at Michigan Boulevard and Johnson Road was about 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Trail Creek.
According to police, the caller reported trying to get the turkey to move. It didn't budge.
Trail Creek Town Marshal Steve Dick said numerous complaints about a turkey in the road have been taken since about a week before Christmas.
He said a number of drivers have stopped in the road before veering around the turkey.
In some cases, drivers and their passengers have climbed out of vehicles in the travel lanes to try to shoo the adult-sized bird from the roadway.
By doing so, though, drivers and their passengers are placing themselves and other motorists in danger, Dick said.
“Human life is certainly more valuable than the life of that turkey. Although we don’t want to minimize that turkey’s life, we certainly don’t want to see somebody get hit,” he said.
The intersection is in Michigan City just outside the boundaries of Trail Creek, a community of about 2,000 people.
Dick said officers with both departments have responded to sightings and encounters with the bird.
According to police reports, at least one person approaching the bird felt threatened by the turkey, which has also attacked or tried to attack several vehicles.
Dick said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was contacted last week to address the situation.
DNR spokesman Tyler Brock said a conservation officer has been out there at least once but was not able to spot the turkey anywhere in the surrounding area.
In any situation like this, Brock said, the plan could be anything from trapping the turkey to relocate it or having it medically examined for a possible stay in a wildlife rehabilitation center.
Brock said euthanizing a turkey is also not out of the question, depending on the extent of the threat posed to public safety.
“There’s a variety of options,” he said.
Brock said it’s not uncommon for a male turkey to show up at the same spot, even in the middle of a busy intersection, during the spring mating season.
He said male turkeys mark their territory and drive away other male turkeys from the area to reduce competition for mates.
Brock said vehicle attacks might be from a turkey seeing what appears to be another male turkey in his own reflection in the metal or glass.
It's not mating season, so Brock wouldn’t speculate on the reason for this turkey’s behavior.
