LAPORTE — Charges were filed Friday against a Walkerton woman who crashed her car Feb. 26 on U.S. 35, killing her 7-year-old daughter, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Dawn Coleman, 42, was charged with five felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and bodily harm, according to online court records.

She was driving south on U.S. 35 when her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and crashed into two trees, Capt. Derek Allen said. Police were called at 12:04 a.m. to investigate.

Investigators initially believed alcohol was involved.

Coleman and her front-seat passenger were seriously injured. An 8-year-old boy in the car was treated for minor injuries, Allen said.

Coleman has an initial court hearing scheduled for March 31.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Clinton Elkins Victor Mercado Erik Smith Danielle Dittmer Tyrone Hicks Kimberly Richardson William Gaddey Camico Smith Jacky Evans Floyd Doshie Lucas Niedbalski Jeremiah Miller Malik Cunningham Nikki Daley Lisa Hernandez Austin Eckes Donald Samuelson Ava Streiter