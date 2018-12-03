MICHIGAN CITY — A woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning with injuries she suffered while escaping from the second floor of an apartment building fire in the 700 block of West 10th Street, according to fire officials.
All residents of the four-unit apartment building escaped the blaze, which resulted in the demolition of the back of the structure due to damage from flames, said Tony Drzewiecki, public information officer with the Michigan City Fire Department.
The blaze, which was called in at 12:40 a.m., remains under investigation and a cause has yet to be identified, he said.
"Smoke detectors were present and working in the units and alerted residents that there was smoke and fire," Drzewiecki said.
When firefighters arrived within minutes of the call, they found heavy smoke and flames visible from the second floor and first floor rear apartments, he said. The fire was brought under control by 2:24 a.m.
"The Michigan City Fire Department wants to remind our citizens to check their smoke detectors regularly," Drzewiecki said. "Fire can move quickly through a home, and seconds might save your life."