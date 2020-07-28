You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman who died in LaPorte County crash identified
alert urgent

Woman who died in LaPorte County crash identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

LAPORTE COUNTY — A woman who was killed in a head-on crash in rural LaPorte County last week has been identified, officials said.

Taren Abair, 29, of Grovertown, Indiana, was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound in the 8200 East block of U.S. Highway 6 around 11:50 a.m. on Friday when the vehicle struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies arriving on the scene found Abair dead, the release said. John Niego, 60, of Michigan City, the driver of the pickup, was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County Fatal Accident and Crash Team.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Councilman's anti-gay comments caught on video, prompt backlash from peers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts