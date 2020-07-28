Woman who died in LaPorte County crash identified

×
LAPORTE COUNTY — A woman who was killed in a head-on crash in rural LaPorte County last week has been identified, officials said.
Taren Abair, 29, of Grovertown, Indiana, was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound in the 8200 East block of U.S. Highway 6 around 11:50 a.m. on Friday when the vehicle struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies arriving on the scene found Abair dead, the release said. John Niego, 60, of Michigan City, the driver of the pickup, was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County Fatal Accident and Crash Team.
