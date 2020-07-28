Woman who died in LaPorte County crash identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE COUNTY — A woman who was killed in a head-on crash in rural LaPorte County last week has been identified, officials said.

Taren Abair, 29, of Grovertown, Indiana, was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound in the 8200 East block of U.S. Highway 6 around 11:50 a.m. on Friday when the vehicle struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies arriving on the scene found Abair dead, the release said. John Niego, 60, of Michigan City, the driver of the pickup, was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County Fatal Accident and Crash Team.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.