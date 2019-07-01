PRAIRIE TWP. — A 58-year-old man died early Sunday after crashing his Ford F-150 into a tree, police say.
The man, identified as Lewis J. Hunt, of North Judson, Indiana, had been traveling east on State Road 8 when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason, police said. He traveled off the right side of the roadway before returning to the pavement after over-correcting the Ford.
Police said Hunt again lost control of the pickup truck, crossed the center line and drove through a lawn in the 4400 west block of SR 8, striking a large tree head-on.
Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:15 a.m., police said.
"Alcohol has been ruled out as being a factor in the crash," according to a news release from the LaPorte sheriff's office. "Toxicology test results are pending."