‘Large and battering waves’ expected to cause flooding on lakefront today

The National Weather Service says damaging waves up to 18 feet tall could lead to “extremely dangerous conditions” along Northwest Indiana’s lakefront today and tomorrow, with flooding possible in low-lying areas.

The NWS said hazardous conditions will persist through Thursday night and issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Low-lying roads near Lake Michigan are expected to flood and forecasters said Whiting’s Lakefront Park is likely to be inundated with water.

NWS reminded drivers not to drive around barricades or through water where the depth is unclear, and to allow for extra time when traveling through areas near the lake today.

The conditions on the lake itself aren’t expected to be much better, with the NWS telling even experienced swimmers to “stay out of the water” as conditions could be life-threatening.