Largest solar farm in the country moves forward in northern Indiana

KNOX — Short corn stalks poked through the snow, and the shallow ditches surrounding the fields were covered with a thin layer of ice. Much of the farmland surrounding the town of Knox laid dormant after this year's harvest.

However, just across the road thousands of metal frames stood in tidy rows, ready for an entirely different kind of harvest.

“Solar is farming, you’re farming the sun," said Nick Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Doral Renewables LLC.

Doral Renewables is the company behind the Mammoth Solar project, which is on track to be the largest solar plant in the country.

Located in Starke and Pulaski counties, the $1.5 billion project is expected to generate 1.3 gigawatts of clean energy once complete.

The entire solar farm will span about 13,000 acres; however only about 20% of the land will actually contain panels.

The fields will be a "checkerboard" of solar and green space; Cohen said the panels will only be installed on farmland; all forested areas and wetlands will be protected.

"You have to let the landscape and what the community is asking for lay it out," Cohen explained.

Pennsylvania-based Doral Renewables was formed just over three years ago. The organization is connected to the Israeli company Doral Energy LLC, which has worked on clean energy projects in Israel for 20-some years.

After breaking ground in fall 2021, the first phase of the three-part Mammoth Project is more than half complete. Located entirely in Starke County, the $475 million project is expected to produce 400 megawatts of energy. Doral hopes phase one will be operational by mid-2023, though Cohen said supply chain issues have made plans a bit unpredictable.

A clog in the panel pipeline

Doral Renewables has plans for solar projects in 24 states; however Mammoth Solar is the only one currently under construction.

The vast majority of solar panels, over 80%, are manufactured in China, according to a report from the International Energy Association.

Over the past year and a half, reports of raw panel materials coming from forced labor areas in China have stalled the solar economy.

"There is a very complicated traceability exercise that you have to go through with the manufacturers and the Department of Commerce in order to certify that the panels are free from the areas of concern," Cohen explained. "The panels are incredibly difficult to get.”

While there has been a push to start manufacturing panels domestically, Cohen said the U.S. is "behind the solar curve."

"That won't help things get built today," Cohen said. "It takes years to build a factory and then roll out and sell your panels."

Doral has also hit some road bumps closer to home.

Lawsuits have been filed in an effort to overturn Pulaski County's Board of Zoning Appeals' approval of the project. In September, the Indiana Court of Appeals concluded Mammoth Solar failed to submit a complete application for zoning approval.

Though the lawsuits delayed the start by about a year, Cohen said a building permit was issued for the second phase of the project in November.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 has also critiqued the Mammoth Solar project, saying it obtained a list of employees from the developers showing that only 17 of the 78 construction workers on the project at the time live in Indiana. Cohen said that number "was never true," adding that throughout the project, at least 80% of workers have been local. Cohen said construction will require about 500 employees during its peak.

Despite the delays, Mammoth is still on track to be completed in 2025.

The Midwest, a solar hot spot?

In 2008, the U.S. had a solar capacity of just 0.36 gigawatts. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, that capacity has grown to 97.2 gigawatts, enough to power the equivalent of 18 million average American homes.

Cohen said the U.S. is quickly becoming a leader in large solar plants because of the country's land mass and high population. Though Cohen is unaware of any current solar projects that come close to Mammoth's size, he said "in the future, this (size) will probably be normal because projects are getting bigger."

"The momentum with the public policy is so strong that by the end of the decade, there will be a massive adoption rate for solar," Cohen said. "It’s the lowest-cost technology and it’s clean."

As solar continues to grow, Cohen said, the Midwest will have a "real competitive advantage" because land is affordable, the landscape is flat and the climate is ideal as solar panels do not do well in extreme heat. Indiana is an especially good location for solar because two major grid operators meet in the Hoosier state: MISO and PJM. Collectively, the two organizations operate transmission systems in over 15 states.

Doral has partnered with PJM; their current buyers include PNC Bank, Constellation, Dietz & Watson, CVS Pharmacy, Bank of America and American Electric Power.

Cohen said solar can help revitalize rural communities across the Midwest. Doral is leasing all of the Mammoth land; farmers who are looking to retire or want to take some fields out of rotation will receive an annual lease payment for three decades.

After the 30-year lease is up, the Mammoth operation will likely have a much smaller footprint. Because solar technology becomes more efficient every year, in the future Doral will be able to "achieve more energy with less land," Cohen explained.

Even after the panels are gone, Cohen said the investment in the surrounding community will continue. The Mammoth Project could create an "industry cluster" as companies want to be located near renewable energy sources.

“Unlike a factory, solar cannot just be picked up and moved to Mexico. It’s there for 30 years. There will not be any disinvestment because it’s contracted from day one," Cohen explained.

Doral is also working with local farmers to maintain the area's rich agricultural history. The company is experimenting with agrivoltaics, the practice of growing crops among solar panels.

Plants that thrive in shadier conditions do well around panels, the plants in turn give off water vapor that helps naturally cool the panels, increasing efficiency.

This summer, a local farmer planted "Mammoth Popcorn" in the strips of land bordering the future solar field. Cohen said the panels are easily hidden by tall crops. Doral already has plans to let another local farmer graze his sheep among the panels.

“We are very committed to the community because this will be here for a long time," Cohen said.

