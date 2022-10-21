Last remnants of Highland's historic Town Theatre split up, including Sophocles statue

HIGHLAND — The Town Theatre was a legendary single-screen theater that showed independent and foreign films in downtown Highland for more than 60 years.

The 425-seat arthouse theater that opened in 1946 bristled with eccentricity, including a knight on display and Greek masks of tragedy and comedy.

People fondly remember the intermissions during which free coffee and cake were served in the red-carpeted lobby after the lights abruptly dimmed and the curtains slowly enveloped the screen.

Some say they can still taste the Black Forest cake that was washed down with little Styrofoam cups of freshly percolated hot coffee.

The Town closed in 2008 after one of the owners fell ill. The theater ended up being bought by the town government when at least one movie theater operator wanted to revive it.

It was ultimately demolished in 2018 after the projected high cost of restoration sunk plans to restore it as a hybrid movie theater/performing arts venue that would have anchored Highland's dreams for an arts district downtown.

Now the town has sold off the last remaining remnants of the historic Town Theatre it had in storage in a garage.

Most of what was left ended up in the hands of a filmmaker in Michigan, but one major artifact remains in town. Promise You Arthouse now has a life-sized statute of the Greek playwright Sophocles from the Town.

Sophocles is one of the most celebrated playwrights of antiquity and penned "Ajax," "Antigone," "Women of Trachis," "Electra," "Philoctetes" and "Oedipus Rex," a perennial staple of high school curricula from which the popular Freudian concept of the Oedipus complex derives its name.

"He was a dramatist from Greek history," Promise You Arthouse co-owner Marybeth Lubarski said. "They were getting rid of it, so I thought what a great piece for the Arthouse. Somebody else wanted everything but the town said this young man knows you guys and you can take one of his statues."

Highland Town Attorney John Reed said many of the artifacts of the Town Theatre were already disposed of, such as the knight armor that stood sentry inside the theater and the medieval shields that lined the walls.

The iconic marquee and ticket booth were razed in the demolition. But the town still had reels, projectors, statues and rows of chairs left.

It put out a legal advertisement that it was looking to get rid of the remaining property salvaged from the theater but only got one bid for $150, which fell through. A filmmaker from Michigan ended up taking the rest of it off the town's hands.

"We're glad it's getting some use," Reed said. "We wouldn't want to throw it away. We stored the items probably way longer than we should have and they're antiques. The movie projectors have since been digitized."

Most of the items likely will remain in the filmmaker's private collection, Reed said.

The Sophocles statute will stay in town where it can be viewed by the nostalgic, those who remember the theater that played many indie films like "Little Miss Sunshine," "Shakespeare in Love," "Welcome to the Dollhouse," "The Full Monty," "The Station Agent" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Reed said it has historical value.

"I went there many times. I remember the intermission with the cakes and cupcakes," Reed said. "I remember seeing 'Chariots of Fire' there. Hopefully, the statue will go to good use."

The art gallery at 8830 Kennedy Ave. in downtown Highland is displaying the Sophocles statue out back, in the rear of the house.

"It belongs in Highland," Lubarski said. "There were seats but we didn't want them. There was a reel-to-reel but it was massive and probably super-heavy."

The Sophocles statue is on display by the main entrance of the Promise You Art House and is outside so can be visited and photographed even when the art gallery isn't open.

"A piece of the Town Theatre is still available to see in Highland at the Art House," she said. "It's local history."

The Art House has previously displayed and sold paintings and photographs of the historic movie theater, which had a landmark marquee instantly recognizable to Highland residents and Region cinephiles. Currently, it just has a card by a local artist.

The gallery was thrilled to be able to preserve a piece of town history, Lubarski said.

"We're so excited because we feel this is a destination space," she said. "We plan on adding to the green space in the back and making the little garage into a big garage so we can still have our events if it rains. We just love being here with the Promise You Art House. We're so lucky."

The Town Theatre was a treasure that's missed, Lubarski said.

"It was a sad day when that all happened," she said.