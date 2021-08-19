Late Crown Point fire chief honored

CROWN POINT -- The late Mark Baumgardner Sr. was honored at the Board of Public Works meeting.
Baumbgardner, 64, a veteran firefighter and paramedic in Crown Point, died Sunday.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran called for a moment of silence on Wednesday for Baumgardner who served as a public servant for 34 years.
"He had the longest tenure in the department in terms of emergency medical services. He was a caring person who always put others first. He devoted his entire life to helping others. We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family," Uran said.
Baumgardner began his career with Crown Point as a member of Crown Rescue, which eventually merged with the Crown Point Fire Department.
He was one of the original seven paramedics hired for EMS service for the city of Crown Point and served between the fall of 2006 and late 2007 as Crown Point fire chief.
Baumgardner later served as the department’s chief of operations and EMS and most recently as an assistant fire chief.
In other business, the Board tabled for further engineering and legal study the four proposals for a refuse enclosure at 109 N. East St. parking lot.
The proposals were: Gough Inc., $99,000; Larson-Danielson Construction, $80,851; Gariup Construction, $81,000; and Austgen Equipment, $79,520.
Uran reported to the Board the city hadn't received any proposals for a monument sign construction at Bulldog Park.
"We didn't receive any proposals, just a lot of questions," Uran said.
The Board, at the mayor's suggestion, approved deferring the request for 30 days along with readvertising and adding more specifics.
The Board also approved a new employee handbook presented by Uran.
Uran thanked staff for helping put together a book that was overdue, with the last revision 14 years ago..
"You have a new booklet," Uran said.
The Board also approved a request to join both the Crown Point Fire Rescue and Merrillville Fire Protection District for training at Crown Point's present training area.
"I communicated with officers and Merrillville will do their part to make it a nice place to train," Uran said.
Also on Wednesday, the Board received an update on the city's water and sewer projects.
Al Strong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, said existing tank repairs are complete at the Kaiser Park Redundant Tank and the tank is back in service.
Remaining work includes leveling of the top slab of the reservoir, security modifications applying protective coating and membrane, installing fencing, and site restoration inclusive of asphalt and landscaping work.
Strong said the contractor had reported a material delay in the protective coating and membrane.
In regard to sewer improvements, Phase One is nearing completion with the Phase Two design ready to go out to bid soon and be awarded this year.
A State Water Infrastructure grant the city is seeking has been pushed to Aug. 27 due to the volume of applications received, Strong said.