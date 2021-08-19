Late Crown Point fire chief honored

CROWN POINT -- The late Mark Baumgardner Sr. was honored at the Board of Public Works meeting.

Baumbgardner, 64, a veteran firefighter and paramedic in Crown Point, died Sunday.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran called for a moment of silence on Wednesday for Baumgardner who served as a public servant for 34 years.

"He had the longest tenure in the department in terms of emergency medical services. He was a caring person who always put others first. He devoted his entire life to helping others. We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family," Uran said.

Baumgardner began his career with Crown Point as a member of Crown Rescue, which eventually merged with the Crown Point Fire Department.

He was one of the original seven paramedics hired for EMS service for the city of Crown Point and served between the fall of 2006 and late 2007 as Crown Point fire chief.

Baumgardner later served as the department’s chief of operations and EMS and most recently as an assistant fire chief.

In other business, the Board tabled for further engineering and legal study the four proposals for a refuse enclosure at 109 N. East St. parking lot.