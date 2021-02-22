 Skip to main content
Late-night fire displaces Porter County residents, officials say
Late-night fire displaces Porter County residents, officials say

Firefighter stock (copy)
Doug Ross ,file,The Times

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a late-night fire left a home uninhabitable, officials said.

According to a news release, crews responded to a garage fire in the 90 West block of County Road 850 North shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Two cars in the garage were fully engulfed in flames which spread to the adjoining house.

Liberty Township Fire Chief Brian Duncan struck a first alarm and tanker plan because there are no hydrants nearby, the release said.

"The homeowners were home when the fire broke out and (stated) a glow was spotted in the garage window," the release said.

The homeowners were able to evacuate the house without injury, and the fire was struck within 82 minutes of the first responding engine company's arrival, the release said.

The American Red Cross was called to aid the homeowners because fire and smoke damage left the home uninhabitable.

The state fire marshal was called and, along with the Liberty Township Fire Department, is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by the South Haven, Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, Union and Portage fire departments.

