Latin Dragon gang member who straddled state line pleads guilty to homicides

HAMMOND — A federal judge heard a 23-year-old Chicago man plead guilty to killing two men on behalf of the Latin Dragon Nation street gang.

Ralph "Lil Devious " Mendez Jr., 23, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon.

Mendez, who has lived in both Hammond and Chicago, admitted he shot or helped other gang members shoot 11 victims between 2014 and 2017.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II issued a statement Tuesday that he is pleased with Mendez’s admission of guilt.

“Many people were victimized and some died as a result of Mr. Mendez Junior’s actions. He will face the consequences of his actions,” Kirsch said.

Mendez was facing a maximum penalty of life imprisonment on multiple felony counts until he recently signed a plea agreement limiting his sentence to less than 43 years. The deal also is contingent on two female co-defendants pleading guilty as well.

The judge ordered the court’s probation department to review the deal before he accepts it and imposes that sentence later this year.