HIGHLAND —Lake Area United Way held its third Santa’s Workshop for Working Families Dec. 15 at Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
The event was sponsored by Albert’s Jewelers, BP, First Financial Bank, First Midwest Bank, and Epic Gourmet Popcorn. The event featured dinner and family pictures with Santa, as well as an arts and crafts room for the kids to play in while their parents picked up the gifts.
Parents submitted wish lists for each child with something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read. The event served 24 families with 41 children in total.
The wish list items were then upload to an Amazon Wishlist, where generous donors from across the county purchased the items for the children and their families. Wish list items included things like winter coats and boots, tennis shoes, underwear, a car seat for an expectant mother, backpacks, and school supplies, as well as small toys.
The families who participated in the event came from Lake Area United Way’s Level Up program as well as from a local child care provider that is a key partner in United Ways work around access to quality affordable childcare.
Parents weren’t left out of the gift giving. They received a bag of popcorn from Epic Gourmet Popcorn as well as a $50 gift card to Strack & Van Til to help with their holiday meal and other groceries.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity again this year to help make the holidays a little brighter for these families,” said Lake Area United Way President & CEO Lisa Daugherty. “It was incredible to see how much the community rallied around the Wish Lists and purchased items to make sure these kids had something for the holidays. We’re also extremely grateful to the sponsors who made it possible for us to put on a fun event where the families could relax, have fun, and get in the festive spirit. This event truly shows what it means to Live United.”