Law enforcement to ride for free on South Shore trains

CHESTERTON — In addition to allowing medical professionals to ride at no cost, the South Shore Line is also giving law enforcement members free train rides.

Police officers, correctional officers, TSA agents and security personnel can ride for free during May and June, according to a South Shore news release.

To ride for free, members of law enforcement and medical personnel need only present a valid work identification that shows they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility, local fire department or law enforcement agency.

Any medical or law enforcement personnel who have purchased a paper monthly ticket for May can request a refund by going to mysouthshoreline.com/contact. Those who have purchased a digital monthly ticket for May via the mobile app can request a refund by emailing App Support in the app menu and attaching a photo of their valid work identification.

Front-line workers are also encouraged to participate in the #ssltothefrontline giveaway contest on Facebook for a chance to win tickets and a goody bag. Front-line workers riding the train are invited to post a photo while on the train, along with the hashtag #ssltothefrontline, and share something about themselves.