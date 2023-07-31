A longtime law firm recently opened a new office in Crown Point.

O'Drobinak & Nowaczyk, P.C. opened the new 7,500-square-foot office at 333 E. Summit St. The law firm occupies 6,000 square feet of the newly constructed building and is leasing up 1,500 square feet of office space next door.

Law firm owner Amy Nowaczyk was born and raised in Crown Point and lives there now with her husband and four children.

"Amy wanted to move her Schererville office location back to Crown Point because she has such an attachment to the community and wants to give back to the city," attorney Morgan Gerolimos said. "In 2019, she took over the law firm from the founder of the firm, her step-father, John (Jack) O'Drobinak. Since then, she has expanded her services to not only include estate planning and elder law, but also care coordination. Her staff has grown from seven employees in 2019 to 12 employees currently. We outgrew our office in Schererville."

The new space also will allow the law firm to host educational seminars for the general public.

"We also want to host community events on a monthly basis," Gerolimos said. "Our new office gives us the room to host educational sessions and give back to our community to help them navigate the long term care maze and dispel many myths and misinformation that is out there."

The law firm specializes in estate planning and elder law, helping families plan estates with wills, trusts, medical directives and powers of attorney.

"We are also an elder care law firm, which means we adopt a holistic, elder-centered approach to the practice of law that helps families respond to every challenge caused by chronic illness or disability of an elderly loved one," Gerolimos said. "The goal is to promote and maintain the good health, safety, well-being and quality of life of our clients and their families. Families get access to a wider variety of options for care as well as knowledgeable guidance from our team of compassionate advisers who help them make the right choices about every aspect of their loved one's well-being."

O'Drobinak & Nowaczyk works to identify care needs and plan for future care before a crisis requires intervention. It also educates clients on all of the estate planning resources and options.

"When people visit or call our office, we want them to feel comfortable discussing such important issues. We want to provide people with the information they need to make an informed decision about their family’s future," Gerolimos said. Our firm is different from most because we have a passion for this work and feel there is a gap in most families’ plans. Traditional estate plans mainly address after death issues, leaving families vulnerable when the unexpected happens during life. We know it is a great privilege to help families effectively plan their estate and leave a meaningful legacy, and we realize that when clients come to us they entrust us with all of their worldly wealth and ask us to make sure it’s preserved, not only for their use but for generations to come. We pride ourselves in the handholding that we give to clients throughout their lives as we help them navigate the long term care maze."