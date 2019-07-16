GARY — A disgruntled property owner's lawsuit alleging the city’s Redevelopment Commission conspired in an unfair bidding process with a private company that’s fronting money and resources for land acquisition has been dismissed.
Jim Nowacki’s Aug. 3, 2016 lawsuit claimed the Gary Redevelopment Commission improperly entered into a contract with MaiaCo and colluded to prevent other bids for a redevelopment partner organization, court records show.
Nowacki and MaiaCo both submitted bids. Nowacki's suit argued the bidding process did not comply with city contracting rules.
MaiaCo filed a motion to dismiss on Sept. 15, 2017, arguing Nowacki had repeatedly failed to provide the company with requested discovery documents.
After promising the court he would hire an attorney, Nowacki routinely showed up to court dates without one, records show.
Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent had dismissed the case earlier this year on the grounds Nowacki failed to comply with the court’s case management orders — “without any explanation.”
Parent said he generally “holds a soft spot” for self-represented litigants, and enjoyed Nowacki’s “fighting spirit.”
However, he said Nowacki ignored the court’s requests and willingness to help him understand the discovery process.
The Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday upheld the earlier decision after Nowacki appealed.
“In this case, there was a ten-month delay during which Nowacki failed to respond to discovery requests,” the appeals court wrote. “And the trial court found that Nowacki failed to establish a reason or excuse for his delay.”
The city's new planning and redevelopment director, AJ Bytnar, said on Monday he is pleased with the outcome of the suit.
He said he still believes "that when all parties work together, MaiaCo can serve the citizens of this community as we work to eliminate blight and return property to the tax role.”
MaiaCo's agreement
In 2016, MaiaCo — which has ties to former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley — entered into a public-private partnership with the city of Gary’s redevelopment commission to help the commission buy up large tracts of land parcels that are blighted, abandoned or tax delinquent.
With MaiaCo’s help, the commission plans to acquire about 3,500 parcels of tax-delinquent property with money provided by MaiaCo.
Under the agreement, the company would receive 65% of the proceeds of any property that is resold to developers for projects.
Last August, the Gary Redevelopment Commission amended its contract with MaiaCo, requiring the company to provide more frequent updates about its progress in finding financial investors and acquiring land. The amended contract also required certain investment milestones be met annually and the commission will receive quarterly reports instead of annual reports.
While a previous contract only required MaiaCo to invest incrementally in years five, 10 and 20 of the public-private partnership, MaiaCo must now invest $1.5 million in 2019, $2.5 million by 2020, $5 million by 2021 and so on, records showed.
MaiaCo's progress?
MaiaCo had once touted the ability to obtain 3,500 properties “in the first year” of the project, whereas the Gary Redevelopment Commission, acting alone, is financially limited to acquiring 90 to 100 properties per year. In that first year, however, MaiaCo had not yet helped the commission acquire any properties.
Joseph Van Dyk, who left his job this past spring as the city's Planning and Redevelopment director, previously told The Times the investment frankly wasn’t there in the first year.
A quarterly report for October through March, provided to The Times on Monday, shows MaiaCo largely blames the lack of land acquisition thus far on Lake County's unwillingness to approve such acquisitions.
The Gary Redevelopment Commission attempted three times to acquire thousands of tax delinquent properties from Lake County, but was denied, the report states.
MaiaCo noted they were unable to participate in a March 19 county tax sale auction because they did not register in advance, stating they were not aware of the county's final rejection of all tax sale parcels until three business days prior to the live auction.
The report states MaiaCo has expended $193,083.67 over this time period on day-to-day execution of strategy, payroll, health insurance, office rent, utilities, office supplies, accounting and bank fees. About $91,849 has been expended in legal fees.
In its report, MaiaCo notes it had approved $3.9 million in capital for site acquisition of more than 3,000 blighted properties.
However, "the partnership's ability to achieve the above milestone schedule is limited by the county’s willingness or ability to approve future Gary Redevelopment Commission serially delinquent tax parcel acquisitions."