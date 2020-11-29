Lawsuit claims Hammond breached water community contracts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys for the municipalities are seeking a judge to issue a declaratory judgment in their favor, saying their contract requires rate increases to be approved by the IURC. They've asked a judge to rule in their favor on the differences in interpretations of the contract language, the suit states.

Contracts for Whiting, Highland Munster lay out that any single flat rate increases must be approved by the IURC.

The Highland, Whiting, and Munster Agreements contain no other provisions regarding modification of water rates," the lawsuit states. "As such, in accordance with the Highland, Whiting, and Munster Agreements, the only way that HWWD can modify the rate charged to Highland, Whiting, and Munster is to make a request for a rate increase to the IURC and obtain the approval of same through that process."

Kevin Smith, Hammond attorney, said a compromise is in the works to avoid drawn-out litigation.

“We are working on an agreed stay of the litigation while Hammond and the customer communities continue to negotiate," Smith said.