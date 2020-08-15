Leadership Northwest Indiana applications available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, considered the hub for leadership development in Northwest Indiana, is accepting applications for its leadership program.

The Institute offers a variety of programs and resources including the redesigned Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program, the Young Leaders Academy and the Explorer Academy as well as seminars, and events such as the Leadership in Action speaker series.

The mission is simple: Develop and support leaders who can continue to nurture their leadership skills through researched-based programs and customized approach.

Leadership Northwest Indiana applications are now open. The program is geared to those who want to accept the leadership challenge and grow the skills that will help them become a more charismatic and authentic leader.

Time spent focused on personal development can have a real impact on leadership at work, at home and in the community.

The team at the Leadership Institute is comprised of leadership experts- both academic experts and leadership practitioners- who will guide candidates through this customized leadership development experience.