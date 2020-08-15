Leadership Northwest Indiana applications available

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, considered the hub for leadership development in Northwest Indiana, is accepting applications for its leadership program.
The Institute offers a variety of programs and resources including the redesigned Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program, the Young Leaders Academy and the Explorer Academy as well as seminars, and events such as the Leadership in Action speaker series.
The mission is simple: Develop and support leaders who can continue to nurture their leadership skills through researched-based programs and customized approach.
Leadership Northwest Indiana applications are now open. The program is geared to those who want to accept the leadership challenge and grow the skills that will help them become a more charismatic and authentic leader.
Time spent focused on personal development can have a real impact on leadership at work, at home and in the community.
The team at the Leadership Institute is comprised of leadership experts- both academic experts and leadership practitioners- who will guide candidates through this customized leadership development experience.
The 10-month program will help participants identify areas for growth as they develop what it takes to become a more insightful, stronger leader.
Participants can expect a 360-degree leadership assessment, unique one-on-one coaching, personal development plans, evidence-based presentations by leadership experts and a supportive network of leaders. The nomination process and application is quick and easy. Please complete both forms on the website: https://www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute/leadership-northwest-indiana/.
Those with questions bout Purdue Northwest’s Leadership Institute, should email leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu or call the team at 219-989-2800.
