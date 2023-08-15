Lear's contract with its 1,200 workers in Hammond ended just before midnight on Friday night but the United Auto Workers union and auto parts supplier plan to return to the bargaining table Tuesday.

United Auto Workers Local 2335 President Fausto Rodriguez said he hopes to reach a new deal both the company and union could agree to. He's hoping to bring back soon his members of new proposal.

"It's a fine balance. You have to reach that sweet spot where both the company and the union are happy. We're working together trying to get there," he said. "Raising wages are the goal of any negotiation. We don't want the removal of anything we have."

The union is looking to put an end to a two-tier system in which newer hires get paid less than more senior workers to do the same jobs.

Lear workers make seats that the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side install into the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility. They are returning a regular full-time schedule after recent disruptions, including supply chain disruptions and the most recent blue light camera recall.

Rodriguez, who was elected president of the local 15 months ago, said he got the company to agree in its first proposal to bring up pay to where it's more in line with other seat plants and to eliminate the two-tier with starting wages as low as $15.50 an hour.

"It just caused more animosity between people in the union shop," he said. "I don't think it's good for one person to make that much more than someone they're standing next to. We're trying to get the gap lower to where it's not as hard to swallow. It's now $10 and we're trying to get that limited. Five years from now, everybody would be at the top rate."

The union conceded a two-tier system during the last round of negotiations in 2018 but the industry was struggling then and has been thriving lately.

"In five years, the world has changed," he said. "We worked through the pandemic for them. Everybody did a lot of work. We want to keep up the quality we can and do the best work we can. We worked incredibly to get to a common goal under difficult conditions. We did our part and they did their part in making our project for Chicago."

UAW Local 2335 members recently voted 314-18 to reject the latest contract proposal the union reached with Southfield, Mich.-based Lear.

"You think you have a great contract and you have it thrown back at you by quite a majority of the members," he said. "You need to work on it again and get it right. You need that balance to get to the sweet spot so the contract will be negotiated by both parties."

Workers have been concerned about wages keeping up with inflation, he said.

"There's been a lot of misinformation about the cost of living adjustments," he said. "Some people don't understand how it works and think they're losing out on big money. With the formula, it's not worth a lot."

COLA has historically added a few cents an hour to workers' paychecks to keep up with cost of living, but some workers are under the impression workers once made as much as $3 more an hour from it, which wasn't the case, Rodriguez said.

He's worked for Lear for about 29 years and appreciates that the workers finally have air conditioning in the new plant in Hammond, across from the East Chicago South Shore Line station.

"Some of the newer workers have never experienced it with no air conditioning and have no recollection of what that was like," he said. "We want to ensure a safe work environment and that the hourly workers are coming in to a clean working area that's safe."

The contract is expired but an extension runs for two weeks while the two sides continue to try to hammer out another deal. Workers will vote on whether to authorize a strike, which would allow them to walk off the job if negotiations hit an impasse.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to show our membership another tentative agreement by then. We'll go back and negotiate as many times as it takes," he said. "We need to get to that sweet spot where both sides will feel they got what they wanted and a majority of our membership will vote for it."