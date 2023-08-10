Lear Corp. workers in Hammond will vote on whether to authorize a strike, a step in the collective bargaining process in which workers could walk off the job if negotiations break down and the union believes the company is continuing to bargain in bad faith.

The strike vote will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the break room of the Lear factory in Hammond, according to United Auto Workers Local 2335.

UAW Local 2335 members recently voted 314-18 to reject Southfield, Mich.-based Lear's contract proposal.

The union represents approximately 1,000 workers at the Lear seat-making factory in Hammond, which supplies seats just-in-time to the Chicago Assembly Plant that are used in the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility vehicles. Any strike would disrupt work for thousands of auto workers across the Calumet Region as the plant does not stockpile parts but installs them in vehicles on the assembly line as it gets them.

Union members at Lear have voiced concerns about pay raises not keeping pace with inflation, about not sharing in significant company profits and not being rewarded for working at the factory as essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lear, a tier one auto supplier that makes seats and electrical systems, proposed increasing starting wages from $15.50 an hour to $17 an hour and the top wage to $25 after ratification, according to a UAW Local 2335 contract summary. It would boost the highest wage at the plant to $27 an hour by 2026. Under the proposal, workers at the top wage rate would get a bonus of $1,500 plus a 56-cent per hour increase to their wages.

UAW Local 2335 workers briefly went on strike in 2014, securing a four-year contract with up to $21.58 an hour for workers, who had been making as little as $13 an hour. Workers approved a new contract with raises by a razor-thin margin of 50.8% in 2018. Lear workers in Hammond have long expressed concerns about a two-tier system in which new hires are paid less to do the same work, a policy meant to control automaker's labor and operating costs that critics decry as unfair and divisive.

The UAW also is negotiating with the Big Three automakers in Detroit, seeking pay raises, stronger benefits and an end to the two-tier system.