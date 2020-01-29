Lee Enterprises to buy BH media group newspapers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises is buying Berkshire Hathaway's BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company announced Wednesday.
The deal adds 31 local daily news publications and nearly doubles Lee's audience size. Lee Enterprises currently owns 50 newspapers, including The Times of Northwest Indiana.
BHMG owns the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers, as well as more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products across 10 states.
Lee has managed BHMG’s publications since July 2018 under a management agreement. Last year, the BH media group had revenues of $373.4 million.
The transaction includes The Buffalo News, Western New York’s premier news source, which is separately owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway is providing approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9% annual rate.
The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt, and provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the deal closing, Berkshire Hathaway will be Lee’s sole lender.
The addition of Berkshire Hathaway’s robust portfolio of high-quality local publications will add significant size and scale to Lee’s operations, bringing its portfolio of daily newspapers to 81 from 50, the company said.
Based on Lee’s work managing BHMG publications over the last 18 months, Lee expects $20 to 25 million of anticipated annual revenue and cost synergies. As a result, Lee will benefit from a stronger financial profile and be positioned to deliver more rapidly, the company stated.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee. It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio. We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years," Mary Junck, Lee’s Chairman, said.
Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman and CEO, said: “My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years. They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue. We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges. No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.”
The acquisition includes the following daily newspapers and their digital operations:
- ALABAMA: Dothan Eagle, Opelika-Auburn News
- IOWA: The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs
- NEBRASKA: Omaha World-Herald, The Grand Island Independent, Scottsbluff Star-Herald, The North
- Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub, York News-Times
- NEW JERSEY: The Press of Atlantic City
- NEW YORK: The Buffalo News
- NORTH CAROLINA: Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, The News Herald in Morganton, The McDowell News, Statesville Record and Landmark, Hickory Daily Record
- OKLAHOMA: Tulsa World
- SOUTH CAROLINA: The Florence Morning News
- TEXAS: The Eagle in Bryan-College Station, Waco Tribune-Herald
- VIRGINIA: Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent, The News Virginian in Waynesboro