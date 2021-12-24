Legacy Foundation awards $548,000 in grants across Lake County

The Legacy Foundation recently awarded $548,270 in grants to 34 groups, including the ASW Foundation, Challenger Learning Center and Beachfront Dance School.
The Merrillville-based community foundation awarded its latest round of grants on a competitive basis to support various initiatives in the arts, public health, diversity, public safety, senior services and youth services.
“Nonprofits continue to serve our communities through tough times, and often the demand for their services increases,” Legacy Foundation Vice President Kelly Anoe said. “We are fortunate to be able to support organizations helping Lake County’s residents and neighborhoods when they need it most.”
Recipients during this grant cycle include Building Leaders Advancing Community Knowledge, Building Our Future, Center for Independent Documentary, Center for Possibilities, Community Help Network, Dunes Dog Training, Force for Good, Franciscan Health Foundation, Gary Historical and Cultural Society, Gary Public Transportation Corp. and Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.
Funding also went to the Hands of Hope Adoption & Orphan Care Ministry, Hope Christian Church, In-Pact, Indiana University Northwest, IUPUI Lilly School of Philanthropy, Lake County Community Services, Lake County Fire Chiefs Association, MAKS Corp., Maria Reiner Center, Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Pink Ribbon Society and Rise NWI.
Other awardees included the South Shore Dance Alliance, South Shore Neighborhood Development Corporation, The MAAC Foundation, Town of Griffith Parks and Recreation Department, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Wabash Center, Wheelchair Ramp Ministry and White’s Residential and Family Services.
Since it was founded in 1992, the Legacy Foundation has distributed more than $50 million to community causes in Lake County. It manages $84 million in assets.
For more information, visit legacyfdn.org.