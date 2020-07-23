Legacy Foundation awards scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legacy Foundation has awarded 113 students scholarships worth a total of $1.3 million.

Most scholarships were awarded to students from Lake County, but Legacy Foundation has scholarships available to students in Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties. Dollar amounts for awards vary from $500 to full-ride scholarships, and may be for one year or renewable over four years.

Legacy Foundation administers 37 scholarship funds established by local families, association groups, and businesses, such as the funds started by Peoples Bank and IBEW Local Union #697.

Eligibility and scoring criteria vary based on the donor’s intentions. Scholarships can be awarded on academic performance, community service, financial need, or other factors.

They may also be reminiscent of the person for whom the scholarship was named. For example, the Demetrius Tirrell Williford Memorial Scholarship Fund is intended for a student from Gary pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) because Williford attended Gary’s West Side High School and became an engineer.