Legacy grant aids work of New Directions program

The Legacy Foundation has awarded Hearts in Motion a grant to support the nonprofit's New Directions program.
It helps Lake County individuals in difficult situations, from house fires that have left families homeless to those who have left their significant others in a domestic situation and want a fresh start.
New Directions was created to provide entire home set-ups to families in need. This effort delivers all of the essential items, like furniture, housewares, bedding and towels, needed to help get them back on their feet and thrive.
The Legacy Foundation's $19,500 grant will allow Hearts in Motion to provide that service.
"We are thrilled to use this grant to aid programs and services that are more critical then ever for those who face significant challenges in our community," said Karen Scheeringa-Parra, founder and Executive Director of Hearts in Motion.
"It's so rewarding to see the faces of families who walk into a furnished home and know you are helping change their lives for the better."
New Directions has a partnership with 24 local nonprofits and fire departments in Northwest Indiana to provide support to families in need. Through donations from Hearts in Motion thrift store, the organization is able to put together an entire house of furniture and household goods.
After a new home is located, New Directions provides a full house drop, including beds, dressers, bathroom essentials, shower curtains, kitchen items, paintings on the wall and volunteers to decorate the room.
Kelly Anoe, vice president of Legacy Foundation said their group has been aware of Hearts in Motion for the past few years and found their collaboration with St. Jude House and other nonprofits in Lake County to be quite impressive.
"Working together, they are enhancing residents' quality of life," Anoe said.
Kori Polusky, case manager at St. Jude House in Crown Point, said having shelter, clean clothes and a place to call home is important for families, "especially those that have dealt with hardship. We don't have the space to store furniture and other household needs that New Directions can.
"Our partnership has already helped more than a dozen families, including a veteran, furnish their homes, and we are currently helping three more right now."
The program is in need of donations of furniture, household goods, clothing and other common items. Donations must be cleaned, bagged or boxed. Appointments are needed to schedule a drop-off or pickup of donated items by contacting 219-942-2446. Face masks are required for drop off or pickup.
To donate or to learn more, visit https://www.heartsinmotion.org and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.