Legacy grant aids work of New Directions program

The Legacy Foundation has awarded Hearts in Motion a grant to support the nonprofit's New Directions program.

It helps Lake County individuals in difficult situations, from house fires that have left families homeless to those who have left their significant others in a domestic situation and want a fresh start.

New Directions was created to provide entire home set-ups to families in need. This effort delivers all of the essential items, like furniture, housewares, bedding and towels, needed to help get them back on their feet and thrive.

The Legacy Foundation's $19,500 grant will allow Hearts in Motion to provide that service.

"We are thrilled to use this grant to aid programs and services that are more critical then ever for those who face significant challenges in our community," said Karen Scheeringa-Parra, founder and Executive Director of Hearts in Motion.

"It's so rewarding to see the faces of families who walk into a furnished home and know you are helping change their lives for the better."