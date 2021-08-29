Legality concerns hold up Michigan City drawbridge repairs

LAPORTE — Concerns about the legality of a no-bid contract are holding up repairs to the Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City.

The money has been approved but the $1.5 million project can’t move forward unless LaPorte County Auditor Tim Stabosz, the chief financial officer the county, agrees to pay the bill.

Stabosz has refused to budge despite repeated legal claims the project meets state guidelines for not going out for competitive bidding.

Marquiss Electric was awarded the no-bid contract for repairs supporters describe as an emergency.

LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman said the no-bid contract is legal under provisions of state law because of the dire need for the repairs and impact the bridge has on the local economy.

Friedman also said Marquiss Electric has been the long time caretaker of the bridge and can fix it more quickly and cost effectively than some other company without prior experience with the span above Trail Creek.

The 90-year old bridge serves as the primary entrance to and from the lakefront. Unless repaired, the fear is the bridge once up will get stuck because of worn parts and not come down.