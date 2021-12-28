Lengthy memo details Portage payroll controversy

Because Dec. 31 is a federal holiday, most employees will see their direct deposits on Dec. 30, the same day it normally would have been deposited, Rivas said.

In addition, the premium pay bonuses city employees are expecting in federal American Rescue Plan Act money will be deposited Dec. 30, depending on the financial institution, she said.

Turning 2022 into a payroll leap year will mean smaller biweekly paychecks to spread out the salary across 27 paychecks, Rivas said.

Her Dec. 23 memo included a calendar of 2022 payroll dates for employees.

“It appears the assumption that lack of communication with staff on this matter was intentional, inept or lack of care,” Rivas said. “Although that wasn’t articulated well at the Dec. 21, 2021, council meeting, that is not the case.”

Among the many scenarios considered was changing to 24 pay dates, paying employees twice monthly instead of biweekly, she said.

On Dec. 7, Czilli and Podgorski questioned the bimonthly payroll schedule, Rivas noted.