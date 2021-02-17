Lent's more than just a time a season of repentance, pastor reminds

For Roman Catholics, the holy season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday. This year, because of the pandemic, the distribution of ashes will be different.

Instead of the priest, deacon or lay minister using the thumb to make a cross on foreheads and reciting a prayer to each individual, the celebrant will recite a communal prayer for all and then sprinkle ashes over the head of each recipient.

When the ashes are ready for distribution, the celebrant will cleanse his hands and put on a face mask.

Local church officials remind parishioners that while the practice is changing this year, the intent is still the same: Ashes are a sign of repentance.

The 40-day season is not all about fasting, abstinence, and acts of charity, said the Rev. Michael J. Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster.

“Approach Lent with the attitude that it is an opportunity. An opportunity to look deep into our hearts and identify the things that need to change,” Yadron said. “An opportunity to reach out to others and help them in their need. An opportunity to beseech the Lord for his mercy. An opportunity to live more like the Lord in our daily lives.”