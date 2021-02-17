Lent's more than just a time a season of repentance, pastor reminds

For Roman Catholics, the holy season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday. This year, because of the pandemic, the distribution of ashes will be different.
Instead of the priest, deacon or lay minister using the thumb to make a cross on foreheads and reciting a prayer to each individual, the celebrant will recite a communal prayer for all and then sprinkle ashes over the head of each recipient.
When the ashes are ready for distribution, the celebrant will cleanse his hands and put on a face mask.
Local church officials remind parishioners that while the practice is changing this year, the intent is still the same: Ashes are a sign of repentance.
The 40-day season is not all about fasting, abstinence, and acts of charity, said the Rev. Michael J. Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster.
“Approach Lent with the attitude that it is an opportunity. An opportunity to look deep into our hearts and identify the things that need to change,” Yadron said. “An opportunity to reach out to others and help them in their need. An opportunity to beseech the Lord for his mercy. An opportunity to live more like the Lord in our daily lives.”
Lent officially begins with Ash Wednesday and concludes April 4 on Easter Sunday, when Christians commemorate Jesus’ rising from the dead. The 40-day season reflects Jesus’ 40 days in the desert.
“This is like New Year’s all over again,” Yadron continued. “It gives us an opportunity to look ahead, ask ourselves where we would like to be in our lives, and to make resolutions (Lenten penance and fasting) to do and be better.”
Lent is also a time when those preparing to become Catholic enter the church during the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday. They receive the sacraments of initiation — Baptism, Confirmation and Communion.
Holy Week activities include the annual Chrism Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary, where Bishop Robert J. McClory blesses the holy oils for sacramental use by parishes around the four-county diocese.
McClory will host a Lenten holy hour retreat series on five upcoming Thursdays titled “Encounter. Grow. Witness.” The faithful are invited to attend in person or via livestream at www.dcgary.org.
Each holy hour will begin at 7 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Feb. 25 at St. John the Evangelist in St. John; March 4 at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City; March 11 at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville; March 18 at St. Patrick in Chesterton; and March 25 at St. Paul in Valparaiso.
Lent also is observed by Eastern Orthodox, Anglicans, Lutherans and Methodists.
Deacon Michael Halas, a hospital chaplain also serving at St. James the Less Church in Highland, said Lent is about conversion, “about us preparing for Easter joy.”
Halas sees Lent as a “retreat into the desert with Jesus and preparing our hearts and minds for Easter. It’s about keeping us going to conversion, turning away from sin, and refocusing ourselves on the Gospel.”