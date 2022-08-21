Leon Wolek, National Park Service team up for patriotism-themed race

GARY — Leon Wolek hopes to create on 9/11 the most patriotic national park in the country.

"The goal is we can never do enough. Our goal is to take it to the next level with even more patriotism," Wolek said.

Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, is partnering for the second year in a row with the National Park Service to hold Leon's Heroes Obstacle Course Race on Sept. 11.

Leon's American Race Series, including the one held on June 5 in Hammond, supports the U.S. military, veterans, injured veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

"Never give up honor, respect, or patriotism. ... We want people to understand in a humble way that this is about America and maybe support it by being there or taking part," Wolek said.

The obstacle-course race he is holding is part of a national recognition of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The event, which starts with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. and continues with the 10 a.m. race, will be held at the Indiana Dunes West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road.

Included in the opening ceremony will be some 300 motorcycle riders sponsored by the Indiana Fallen Heroes, president Paul Rosenwinkel said.

The motorcyclists, who will meet first at Mission Barbeque on U.S. 30 in Hobart, will be riding 90 miles and making stops along the way to honor the Sapper Six.

The Sapper Six were members of the Indiana National Guard 713th Combat Engineering company in Valparaiso who were killed in two separate incidents in Afghanistan, Rosenwinkel said.

"It was the largest amount of casualties from one guard," Rosenwinkel said.

Also to be part of the opening ceremony will be the presentation of a number of law enforcement and military K-9 dogs including military working dog, Jimi, with his handler, Sgt. Ryan Early of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Bureau in Columbus, Georgia, Wolek said.

Jimi served in the United States Special Forces Group in Afghanistan and was retired in 2018 due to combat trauma then reassigned to the Muscogee County Sheriff's office.

The dogs, with their handlers, will lead the way taking part in the obstacle course that is conducive to their abilities.

"They will pave the way," Wolek said.

The 5K and 10K championship races for human participants will feature obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts, Wolek said.

American flags, including large ones mounted on scaffolds, will be set up at both the beginning and end of the race.

Race participants will fight their way through the forests of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

They will crawl through the trenches of WWI and negotiate the obstacles of Normandy Beach.

Participants will also go on patrol in Vietnam; run up sand dunes in the Middle East and climb the stairs of the Twin Towers.

"We want to make sure American history is never forgotten and that the people who fought for America are not forgotten," Wolek said.

Wolek is encouraging people wanting to sign up for the race to register now because the number of participants will be limited.

New this year will be a free event for those who own a Jeep and want to be part of a Jeep Club event with other Jeep owners.

"The only thing we are asking is that Jeep participants fill out a registration form and print it out. ... Just bring your patriotism," Wolek said.

Leon's Triathlon was started nearly 40 years ago by Wolek, a New Chicago native.

His first triathlon was held in 1983 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.

The inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships was held on June 6, 2021 on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of other local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.

For more information on this race event, visit the race website at https://leonstriathlon.com.