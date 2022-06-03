Leon's Triathlon set Sunday at Wolf Lake

HAMMOND — Leon's Triathlon, a longtime area event honoring military and first-responders, will be held Sunday at Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave.

The opening ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event starts at 8 a.m.

The transition area for athletes is located in the heart of Wolf Lake Park adjacent to the Wolf Lake Pavilion.

Each participant has an area to store their gear and bike during the event.

The swim portion is held in Wolf Lake and there is a traffic-free bike course traversing the roadways south and east of Wolf Lake Park.

The run course utilizes an out-and-back design along the Wolf Lake Park pedestrian trail.

Leon's Triathlon, dubbed "America's Race," was started nearly 40 years ago by New Chicago native Leon Wolek.

Wolek's first triathlon was initiated in 1983 near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.

Last June, the inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships were held in Hammond to honor the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as police, fire and EMS personnel.

Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of other local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.

The event last year was held on June 6, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.

"People come from all over the U.S. and it's pretty humbling. The race is recognized across America as America's Race," Wolek said.

The upcoming sister race, an obstacle-course race, will be held on Sept. 11 at the Indiana Dunes National Park

To register for either event go to: www.leonstriathlon.com

