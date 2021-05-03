Letters take Parry to task for comments

MICHIGAN CITY — Three letters critical of Mayor Duane Parry were read out loud at a recent City Council meeting.
Council members asked for the letters to be read during the meeting. The letters referred to his apparently racist remarks on a voicemail for a local pastor who is black. Two of the letters accused Parry of being anti-union.
Parry hasn’t responded to an email seeking comment.
Jim Clarida, business manager for International Brother of Electrical Workers Local 531 in LaPorte, cited a video of a Zoom call with the Michigan City Spiritual Task Force in which, Clarida said, Parry “misspoke, misled and undervalued what unions have done for the Michigan City community.”
“Promoting the prospect of bringing in nonunion, out-of-area contractors is a slap in the face for all the hard-working men and women of Michigan City,” Clarida wrote. “Not only will this lead to poor quality and craftsmanship, but it will bring with it lower wages and benefits.”
Clarida invited Parry to tour the IBEW training center, which has been in Michigan City since 2000.
David Fagan, financial secretary for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, references the same video.
“Your attempt to scapegoat unions as the problem simply reinforces your lack of knowledge and vision on this issue,” Fagan wrote.
“During the approximately 15 months since January 2020, I am not aware of you attempting to speak with leadership within the LaPorte building trades, and you have not attempted to speak with my office,” Fagan wrote. “It is my understanding that previous Michigan City mayors have worked with the trades, which added value and success.”
Fagan also noted that Parry hasn’t organized a job fair requesting the Operating Engineers’ participation.
“We will initiate dialogue with the appropriate residents of Michigan City but will not request your participation due to your lack of credibility on such subject matter, as shown by your recent finger-pointing,” he wrote.
Resident Robin Surber’s letter was critical of Parry’s voicemail and his comments during a subsequent meeting with the Michigan City Spiritual Task Force.
Surber requested the council tack on five minutes at each meeting for Parry to discuss what he has been learning and give the public the opportunity to ask questions regarding his training in diversity and inclusion.
“For example, a member of the public may ask if you have learned about implicit bias. If you have, you can elaborate on that, and if you haven’t, you can jot that down and discuss it in your next training,” Surber wrote.
Parry should also set up a 30-minute video call with Police Chief Dion Campbell to apologize publicly after criticizing Campbell publicly for including a letter soliciting donations for police charities with city water bills, Surber wrote.
“Please note that these requests are not punitive in nature, but rather a hopeful start to including the community and those that were wronged by your actions in your education moving forward,” she wrote.