Letters take Parry to task for comments

“During the approximately 15 months since January 2020, I am not aware of you attempting to speak with leadership within the LaPorte building trades, and you have not attempted to speak with my office,” Fagan wrote. “It is my understanding that previous Michigan City mayors have worked with the trades, which added value and success.”

Fagan also noted that Parry hasn’t organized a job fair requesting the Operating Engineers’ participation.

“We will initiate dialogue with the appropriate residents of Michigan City but will not request your participation due to your lack of credibility on such subject matter, as shown by your recent finger-pointing,” he wrote.

Resident Robin Surber’s letter was critical of Parry’s voicemail and his comments during a subsequent meeting with the Michigan City Spiritual Task Force.

Surber requested the council tack on five minutes at each meeting for Parry to discuss what he has been learning and give the public the opportunity to ask questions regarding his training in diversity and inclusion.

“For example, a member of the public may ask if you have learned about implicit bias. If you have, you can elaborate on that, and if you haven’t, you can jot that down and discuss it in your next training,” Surber wrote.