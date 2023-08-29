Lewellen Blooms, a flower farm in North Judson, won this year's Starke Tank contest.

Papa Farm Pizza of Knox placed second in the annual entrepreneurial contest staged by the Starke County Economic Development Foundation. The foundation has held the public pitch competition for four years to encourage people to start, grow or expand businesses in Starke County.

Lewis and Joellen Matzat run the flower farm, which sells freshly cut flowers to both florists and directly to customers, including for weddings and special events. Lewellen Blooms also offers customers a flower subscription service.

After besting a field of nine candidates, Lewellen Blooms won a $10,000 prize and one-year membership to the Stark County Chamber of Commerce.

The owners plan to use the money to help build a greenhouse, develop a website and add more land, perennials, irrigation and staff. It will extend its growing season by nine weeks with the greenhouse and add an acre of tillable ground with the irrigation system. They're eyeing agritourism possibilities like a large sunflower area visitors could photograph for Instagram and other social media sites.

Papa Farm Pizza operates a restaurant in downtown Knox and a wood-fired pizza trailer that's dispatched to festivals and other special events. Owners Lenny and Julie Dessauer locally source and even grow some of the items on the menu.

They plan to use their $5,000 award to outfit the kitchen with a new hood vent, a larger fryer and a cooktop.

Other competitors included Tasty Treats & Eats in Knox, Alley Side Café in Knox, Honey Bee Creations in San Pierre, Starke County Graphics in North Judson, Elite Truck & Auto in Knox, Renew U in Knox and Hard Knox Gym in Knox.