Liberty House Recovery Cafe offers refuge for those in need

MERRILLVILLE — Liberty House Recovery Cafe isn't your typical restaurant.
The cafe, located at 5490 Broadway, is a place for anyone who is recovering from something, no matter what that issue might be, including loneliness and divorce, said Beth Kreitl, who serves as Midwest regional catalyst for the Recovery Cafe Network.
"The idea is we are all recovering from something, not just substance abuse, not just mental health issues, but something that keeps us from living our best life," Kreitl said.
The cafe will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and there are no membership fees.
Offerings include weekly peer recovery circles, meals and social events, school for recovery classes, and recovery resources.
Meals, served at 3 p.m., are free, Kreitl said.
Although the cafe had its official opening Thursday, the grand opening will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 25, said Pastor Mike Pirtle, who will serve as the executive director.
"This will be something that is needed," he said.
Cafe volunteers, after huddling together in a show of support right before the opening Thursday, greeted guests and even practiced some role playing on each other to work out any possible opening-day kinks.
Volunteer Lisabeth Igartua greeted new people, whose temperatures were first taken, and explained her role, which will include serving as recovery coach, talking to guests and forming friendships.
"Those who come here can be recovering from anything. Wherever they are at we want to help them," Igartua said.
Refreshments, including doughnuts, coffee and water, were available in the kitchen area.
In an adjacent lunch room, guests were invited to sit at tables strewn with games and playing cards on top.
Although there are no fees, guests to the cafe are encouraged to sign up to become members, Kreitl said.
Those who become members have to abide by the following requirements: be drug- and alcohol-free for 24 hours before attendance, attend a weekly recovery circle meeting and then give back.
"Everybody is welcome, and love is the core message. We want people to experience being known," Kreitl said.
Pirtle said Liberty House Recovery Cafe is under the same umbrella as Emma's House, a transitional home at 616 Maryland St. in Gary.
Emma's House, which opened about three years ago for women undergoing drug and alcohol recovery, is under Pirtle's directorship.
Michael and Linda Pirtle formed The City of Refuge Christian Church about 15 years ago, working with community partners of Northwest Indiana toward a common goal to end homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, and poverty.
Pirtle said when he first was approached about helping to form the Recovery Cafe, he was reluctant because he thought he had a lot going on in his life.
Once he saw how important the cafe was, Pirtle agreed to be a part of it.
"This was a major sacrifice, but we saw what it does," Pirtle said.
Pirtle credits his wife, Linda, as being a major factor in the start-up.
"She's amazing and carrying the load," Pirtle said.
Kreitl said Liberty House Recovery Cafe is the 26th one to be opened in the Recovery Cafe Network, which has locations throughout the country, including locations in Indianapolis, West Lafayette, Muncie and Fulton County.
"We started Recovery Cafe Indy," Kreitl said.
Although Merrillville's cafe will be starting up slowly, Kreitl said she has seen other recovery cafes, including the initial one started in Seattle, reach a membership of 450 and remain open five days a week.
"We have to start slowly. It takes a while," Kreitl stressed.
Kreitl and Pirtle said the start-up costs for the cafe came from a grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, with the Merrillville-based cafe considered a Regional Recovery hub.
Both stressed that support from local organizations and the public is something that will be needed to augment the grant money.
Pirtle encourages local restaurants to lend support through food donations if at all possible.
"Our grant money doesn't provide food," Pirtle said.
For more information, call 219-315-0553 or go to recoverycafenetwork.org.
