Liberty House Recovery Cafe offers refuge for those in need

Volunteer Lisabeth Igartua greeted new people, whose temperatures were first taken, and explained her role, which will include serving as recovery coach, talking to guests and forming friendships.

"Those who come here can be recovering from anything. Wherever they are at we want to help them," Igartua said.

Refreshments, including doughnuts, coffee and water, were available in the kitchen area.

In an adjacent lunch room, guests were invited to sit at tables strewn with games and playing cards on top.

Although there are no fees, guests to the cafe are encouraged to sign up to become members, Kreitl said.

Those who become members have to abide by the following requirements: be drug- and alcohol-free for 24 hours before attendance, attend a weekly recovery circle meeting and then give back.

"Everybody is welcome, and love is the core message. We want people to experience being known," Kreitl said.

Pirtle said Liberty House Recovery Cafe is under the same umbrella as Emma's House, a transitional home at 616 Maryland St. in Gary.

Emma's House, which opened about three years ago for women undergoing drug and alcohol recovery, is under Pirtle's directorship.