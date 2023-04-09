The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department spent hours away from their families on Easter battling a brush fire.
Crews fought to control a fire near homes in unincorporated Porter County. An unattended fire spread into the woods in Liberty Township around 12:45 p.m.
"Liberty Fire was called to respond to extinguish the fire, resulting in approximately 6 acres of scorched surface fuels, a mix of leaves and short brush," spokesman Matthew Wineland said.
Fire crews from the all-volunteer department serving Liberty and Jackson townships in the Chesterton, Valparaiso and Westville areas had to hike into the woods with water packs to fight the blaze.
"Smoke could be seen across Meridian Road and later north as winds changed," he said. "Fire crews had to manage a steep terrain that led down to a nearby creek."
Crews from Washington Township and South Haven were called to help put out the fire.
No injuries were reported. But the fire could have been prevented, Wineland said.
"As a reminder, Indiana state statue does not allow for open burning in Porter County," he said. "Residents and property owners may only burn for recreational purposes and they must be contained and always attended."
