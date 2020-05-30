Libraries ease into reopening

The allowed number of patrons at the Valparaiso Public Library is 40 and about 15 at the various branches.

Much of the furniture inside the libraries has been removed to discourage patrons from congregating and a majority of the computer terminals are gone.

Appointments must be made to use a computer, Butz said, and no study or meeting rooms are available at this time.

All associates will wear masks and shields will be in place at checkout areas.

Library patrons wanting to check out a book or other items need to call or text the library. Requested items are put on hold the night before and the patron is contacted the next day and given the parking space at which they are to arrive.

The patrons can drive or walk up and dial a phone on the parking sign next to them, Butz said. A library associate, who is wearing gloves, will bring out the checked out items placed in a bag.

"It's 100% touchless service," Butz said.

Patrons in the Crown Point library system can also place books on hold either by going online or calling the library.