Libraries ease into reopening

Area libraries are taking their cue from restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis and going curbside to deliver books and services.
Although neither the Lake County Public nor the Crown Point Community library systems have opened their buildings, the Porter County Public Library system began a limited opening to patrons of its main library and four branches on Tuesday.
Porter County has had curbside service since May 4, director Jesse Butz said.
The Lake County Public Library and its branches began curbside book services on Wednesday, said director/CEO Ingrid Norris.
"We're in the beginning stages," she said.
The Crown Point library system is already offering curbside service and has initiated a new service called curbside computing.
The curbside computing mobile carts are equipped with internet access, computer, and printers equipped with scanning and copying capabilities.
There are two mobile carts at Crown Point and one at Winfield. The carts are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting, Library Director Julie Wendorf said.
The Porter County Library and its branches in Portage, South Haven, Kouts and Hebron opened its doors Tuesday to a limited number of patrons, determined by the square footage of the building and factoring in a 50% reduction in capacity.
The allowed number of patrons at the Valparaiso Public Library is 40 and about 15 at the various branches.
Much of the furniture inside the libraries has been removed to discourage patrons from congregating and a majority of the computer terminals are gone.
Appointments must be made to use a computer, Butz said, and no study or meeting rooms are available at this time.
All associates will wear masks and shields will be in place at checkout areas.
Library patrons wanting to check out a book or other items need to call or text the library. Requested items are put on hold the night before and the patron is contacted the next day and given the parking space at which they are to arrive.
The patrons can drive or walk up and dial a phone on the parking sign next to them, Butz said. A library associate, who is wearing gloves, will bring out the checked out items placed in a bag.
"It's 100% touchless service," Butz said.
Patrons in the Crown Point library system can also place books on hold either by going online or calling the library.
Similar to Valparaiso operations, Crown Point patrons will be contacted when their requested items are ready and pick them up at the location of their choice, Wendorf said.
There are two spots at Winfield for pickup and five at Crown Point. Items are placed inside a bag and placed on a hook for pickup, Wendorf said.
"We are still establishing when we will open our buildings," Wendorf said.
Norris said the Lake County Public Library system is going forward slowly but safely.
"We just brought our staff back on Monday," Norris said.
Her library, the third largest in the state, includes nine buildings and 200 staff members.
Similar to the other area library systems, Lake County patrons can call or use the library website to put books on hold for pickup.
When the buildings reopen, they will operate at 50% capacity for starters.
"We have to do this safely," Norris said.
For more information got to: crownpointlibrary.org, lcplin.org or pcpls.org
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.