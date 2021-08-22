License plate readers coming to Illinois expressways

CHICAGO — In a response to the number of highway shootings in the Chicago area, the Illinois State Police last week began installing license plate readers on local expressways, officials said.

The ISP received a $12.5 million grant to buy sophisticated cameras capable of reading plates on moving vehicles, the agency said in a news release. The money also will include technology to transmit the images to a central location and to identify vehicle owners using existing databases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act on July 12, 2019, and it went info effect Jan. 1, 2020. Clayton was on her way to work on Feb. 4, 2019, when she was shot and killed on Interstate 57 near Cicero Avenue. The investigation into her death remains open.

"This investment in expressway cameras further strengthens the Illinois State Police's ability to hold violent offenders accountable and fulfill our obligation to help all Illinois residents live safely," Pritzker said in the release. "Our roadways should be connections between communities, and not crime scenes, and the ISP will offer the additional support necessary to local law enforcement in Chicago to protect traveling residents."

The ISP said, as of Thursday, there had been 157 reported shootings this year on Chicago area expressways.