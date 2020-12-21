Lieutenant awarded Medal of Honor, 2 others recognized for livesaving rescue in September house fire

A Porter County lieutenant was recognized Monday morning for taking quick action to help rescue a woman and child entrapped in the wreckage of a collapsed home in September.

Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds awarded Lt. Kevin Van Kley with the Medal of Honor — signaling the third time in department history the medal has been bestowed upon an officer, according to a department news release.

Van Kley heard a call for service over his police scanner Sept. 10 as the Porter Fire Department battled an active blaze with a family reportedly trapped inside their home.

Screams rang out from the home as Van Kley arrived on the scene, officials said. The lieutenant jumped into remnants of the home, which had collapsed, and removed debris that entrapped a child inside the fallen structure.

Van Kley then navigated his way to another area of the home where others could be heard shouting, "All hands on deck," as fire and police responders worked to lift the home's roof, which had collapsed to the ground level. A woman there was pulled from safety, officials said.

"It was nothing short of a miracle that we were close by," Van Kley said in the news release.