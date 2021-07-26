 Skip to main content
Lifeguard rescues man from Lake Michigan
alert urgent

Lifeguard rescues man from Lake Michigan

Beach safety stock (copy)

In this file photo from 2018, a Whihala Beach lifeguard pulls swimming buoys from Lake Michigan.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

HAMMOND — An on-duty lifeguard pulled a 38-year-old man from the waters of Lake Michigan and helped resuscitate him Sunday afternoon, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said emergency responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 800 Casino Center Drive in Hammond around 3 p.m. Sunday and assisted with the lifesaving efforts. The lifeguard began CPR on the man immediately after pulling him from the water and succeeded in getting him to vomit, then begin breathing on his own, Margraf said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

The unidentified man’s condition was not immediately available but the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said no one drowned in the area this weekend.

