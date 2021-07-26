Lifeguard rescues man from Lake Michigan

HAMMOND — An on-duty lifeguard pulled a 38-year-old man from the waters of Lake Michigan and helped resuscitate him Sunday afternoon, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said emergency responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 800 Casino Center Drive in Hammond around 3 p.m. Sunday and assisted with the lifesaving efforts. The lifeguard began CPR on the man immediately after pulling him from the water and succeeded in getting him to vomit, then begin breathing on his own, Margraf said.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

The unidentified man’s condition was not immediately available but the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said no one drowned in the area this weekend.

