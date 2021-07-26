Lifeguard wage hike pays off for Michigan City

“Our goal is to be preventative,” Arnett said, and look for risky behavior.

When a rescue is needed, there’s a lot of adrenaline, she said. Lifeguards rush to the water and walk quickly out to the swimmer in trouble.

Lifeguards are trained to approach in a way that doesn’t let them grab the rescuer. They’re also trained how to escape if that happens.

“We have had officers drown trying to rescue people, unfortunately,” Brock said.

For the Department of Natural Resources, the lesson to remember is “reach, throw, row and go.”

“You want to avoid having to go out into the water,” Brock said. If there’s a branch or something to reach the swimmer, use that. If there’s a life ring or rope, throw that. If necessary, use a boat to go out to the person in trouble. The “go” message is to go get help.

Michigan City is planning to buy personal watercraft designed for rescues, Shinn said. The watercraft can hold two lifeguards with a platform in back to transport a troubled swimmer back to shore. The propeller is also covered to make sure nothing gets tangled in it.

“I think this is actually more treacherous than the ocean,” Arnett said.