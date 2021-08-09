 Skip to main content
Lifelong Whiting resident named new fire chief
Lifelong Whiting resident named new fire chief

New city of Whiting fire chief

Lifelong resident Don Harbin was named fire chief of the Whiting Fire Department. 

 Provided

WHITING — A new fire chief was welcomed to the Whiting Fire Department last week. 

Lifelong Whiting resident Don Harbin was sworn in as fire chief just before the city's board of public works meeting at Whiting City Hall last Tuesday, according to a news release. He is the 16th fire chief for the city.

“It’s an honor to serve as chief of the Whiting Fire Department,” Harbin said in the release. “We have a great core of talented and committed firefighters eager to move the department forward. Together we will continue to work to provide the highest level of quality service to the City of Whiting. I am excited to be a part of it.”

Harbin graduated from Whiting High School and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Purdue University Calumet. He's been with the Fire Department for 23 years, but he was previously an internal auditor and tax accountant at a CPA firm, the release said. 

Over the years, he's held the ranks of pipeman, engineer, lieutenant and captain at the department and has numerous state certifications, the release said. 

Harbin also serves on the Whiting Redevelopment Board and coached various youth sports for several years. He and his wife, Michelle, have two sons, Ethan, a junior at Purdue University, and Dominic, a senior at Whiting High School.

Mayor Steve Spebar in the release wished Harbin the best in his new role. 

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

