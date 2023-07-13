Hammond switched up its approach to the long-running Festival of the Lakes this year, charging $125 for admission to see its Saturday night headliner Lil Wayne instead of hosting a free concert.

The concert at the Pav at Wolf Lake headlined by the rap star also known as Weezy, who some consider to be one of the greater rappers of all time, is nearly sold out.

Hammond said it sold out of Gold Section tickets for the 9 p.m. show Friday and expects to sell out of its remaining Silver Section tickets before the show, typically the peak of attendance for the festival.

“We knew that bringing Lil Wayne to the Fest this year was going to be a big draw and so selling out the gold section with days left until the show confirms that belief. I want to congratulate the city and my staff who worked so hard on this show and are bringing the Festival to a new level,” Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. said.

DJ Pharris, DJ KCeasar and Trina open for Lil Wayne with live music starting at 6 p.m.

Other Festival of the Lakes performers this year include Stone Temple Pilots, Local H, Luis "El Flaco" Angel, Brothers Osborne and Nate Venturelli, who penned the local hit "Union Man."

The six-day festival at Wolf Lake features a carnival, food trucks, a polka party, a fishing derby and other festivities.

Historically, it's only charged $30 for parking and for VIP tickets right by the stage.

But Rick Ross drew a huge crowd of 22,000 last year and city officials were worried Lil Wayne would be an even bigger draw. They charged partly to limit attendance to 15,000 to alleviate safety concerns, especially after concertgoers were trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston, and partly to be able to bring in bigger name acts as headliners.

After strong early sales, Hammond ended up giving away 2,000 free Lil Wayne tickets to Hammond residents but has since sold out of the Gold Section, McDermott said.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.