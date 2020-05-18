‘Liquid sunshine’ no deterrent for free pet supplies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — According to Michelle Robinson, rainfall is nothing new to her organization.

“We have some of our best events in liquid sunshine,” said Robinson, CEO of Cause 4 Paws Gary, during a rain-soaked distribution of pet supplies on Sunday in the Gary police station parking lot.

Despite the weather, patrons drove up, had their vehicle marked for the type of pets they needed supplies for, and then drove to another vehicle for dog and cat food and cat litter.

“Our goal is to help struggling people feed their pets,” Robinson explained, “and to have an empty truck.”

Founded in 2014, Cause 4 Paws Gary is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that works with pet guardians to provide affordable and responsible pet services, such as spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and pet food assistance. Its goal is to offer services and programs to prevent someone from displacing a family pet.

The group’s original target audience included seniors, veterans, disabled residents, and disadvantaged families in Lake County. Once the coronavirus struck, Robinson said, Cause 4 Paws Gary amended patrons to include anyone affected by the disease.