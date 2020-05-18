‘Liquid sunshine’ no deterrent for free pet supplies

GARY — According to Michelle Robinson, rainfall is nothing new to her organization.
“We have some of our best events in liquid sunshine,” said Robinson, CEO of Cause 4 Paws Gary, during a rain-soaked distribution of pet supplies on Sunday in the Gary police station parking lot.
Despite the weather, patrons drove up, had their vehicle marked for the type of pets they needed supplies for, and then drove to another vehicle for dog and cat food and cat litter.
“Our goal is to help struggling people feed their pets,” Robinson explained, “and to have an empty truck.”
Founded in 2014, Cause 4 Paws Gary is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that works with pet guardians to provide affordable and responsible pet services, such as spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and pet food assistance. Its goal is to offer services and programs to prevent someone from displacing a family pet.
The group’s original target audience included seniors, veterans, disabled residents, and disadvantaged families in Lake County. Once the coronavirus struck, Robinson said, Cause 4 Paws Gary amended patrons to include anyone affected by the disease.
“When people are struggling, the first thing affected is their pets. These pets help people stave off loneliness and depression,” Robinson said, noting that her group continues to assist, when possible, with spaying and neutering.
Dog owner Sandra Robinson, among the first for supplies, noted, “I love it. This helps me.”
As Robinson was checking in vehicles, placing plastic signs for cats or dogs on the windshield, Kelly Tuel, a volunteer, distributed supplies from a van.
“This group helped me out when I was down on my luck, and I’ve been helping for the past year,” said Tuel, the owner of three cats and one dog.
Most of the supplies were donated, Robinson said. Her group normally distributes items monthly. Donations and grants make these distributions and other services possible. Some fundraisers have been canceled due to the coronavirus, but a virtual “dog walk” is planned for September.
Gary Police Officer Roger Foster, a 17-year veteran in animal enforcement, called the distribution “good for the community, really helpful.”
Cat owner Kenneth Williams of Gary called the free distribution a “blessing, even before the pandemic.” He noted, “This helps out a lot. I believe in helping animals, and I hate to see strays.”
