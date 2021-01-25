Lisa Daugherty leaving Lake Area United Way to lead Center for Workforce Innovations

VALPARAISO — The Center for Workforce Innovations' board of directors has picked Lisa Daugherty as the organization's new president and chief executive officer.

Daugherty — currently the president/CEO of Lake Area United Way — will succeed Linda Woloshansky, who is retiring after leading CWI for 20 years.

"I believe I can speak for the entire board in saying that we believe Lisa will bring the leadership, collaboration, creativity and passion that will assure future generations are prepared to meet the workforce needs of the Region," CWI board chair Glen Todd said in a news release.

Daugherty previously has served as director of marketing and development for Tradewinds Services, and held a variety of positions at the Times Media Company. She will take over at CWI on March 1.