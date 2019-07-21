WHITING — A little green frog has been doing its part to brighten people's days this summer.
At least that can be said of Adalbert the F.R.O.G., a small statue and namesake of the Christian martyr St. Adalbert.
From June 4 through July 13, the frog hopped from home to home as a sort of goodwill ambassador on a mission to let people know they are cared for and not forgotten.
The whole thing started when Munster resident Matt Dudzik, a lifelong member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Whiting, was helping Whiting resident Fay Victor load her purchases from a parish rummage sale.
Dudzik said Victor shared with him a saying she had heard that the word F.R.O.G. stands for "Fully Rely on God."
"The idea just kind of popped into my head," Dudzik said.
He then purchased on Amazon a statue of a small frog, kneeling with its hands folded as if he is praying. That very same saying is at the bottom of the statue.
"Our goal was to try to get it to 40 people," Dudzik said.
Dudzik made Victor the first recipient of the frog on June 4 when he delivered it to her home.
"When he came to my door, I just about cried," Victor said.
She said receiving Adalbert made her feel so important in that moment.
"He picked a day that, I mean, I had all these health scares going on and he just was right on time," Victor said. "It just made everything almost melt away, and, you know, it was a good reminder."
Dudzik said the frog allowed people the opportunity to be good neighbors by sharing it with someone sick or going through a tough time so they know God is watching and that although people receive challenges, they don't receive more than they can handle.
The frog could have been given face-to-face or dropped off anonymously at one's door.
"It's not something we're using to market the church or we're looking for people to join St. Adalbert's, it's just more just reminding people God's always there," Dudzik said.
A bag was attached to Adalbert for people to write a note to the next person or write how it felt to receive the frog.
There were no instructions stating that the frog had to remain in Whiting and recipients didn't have to be parishioners of the church, so there was no real way of telling where Adalbert was at any given time.
The plan was to touch 40 people in 40 days, with a request that the last person to receive Adalbert return him to the church at the 4:30 Mass on July 13.
Victor passed it on to a neighbor after Dudzik gave her the frog, and she said that neighbor told her she also shared Adalbert with someone.
"It made her day," Victor said. "And some times it's the little things that count."