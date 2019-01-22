MERRILLVILLE —Living Hope Church wants to grow and is creating a vision for property it has acquired.
Taghi Arshami, of The Arsh Group, said the church at 9000 Taft St. bought property behind the parish.
It includes an existing vacant home and several acres of agricultural land.
The church is in the process of dividing the property into two lots. The home will make up one of the parcels, and it will be sold to a family.
The remaining 27 acres will be maintained as farm land for now, but the church is in a “vision process” to determine what development could take place there, Arshami said.
Merrillville Planning Director Bill Laird said that could include new development or expansion of the church.
Arshami said Living Hope has been in the community for decades, and it has about 800 members.
The church has a “very broad community outreach” that includes youth programs, food distributions and a day care.
Those programs could factor into how Living Hope will develop the land, Arshami said.
Church officials will go before town officials with their plan after it has been created, he said.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said Living Hope has “always been a great community partner.”
He recalled a situation in which a youth football league was having difficulties finding a place for practice. After hearing of the situation, the church opened up a portion of their property to the league, Hardaway said.
Hardaway said Living Hope upgraded its facility and renovated its parking lot several years ago, and the church “did an excellent job” with that project.
He's looking forward to hearing what Living Hope decides for the 27 acres. Based on the church's past projects, he anticipates being supportive of their efforts within reason.
Living Hope's two-lot subdivision request for the home and agricultural land requires approval from Merrillville's Plan Commission. The panel has given it preliminary approval, and it could make a final decision about the request in February.
Commission member Brian Dering said the property Living Hope purchased includes an oak grove. He asked that the grove be preserved as much as possible when future development occurs.