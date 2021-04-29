Local actor stars in humorous commercial with dinosaur

LAPORTE - A professional actor from LaPorte is starting to appear on TV screens in a funny commercial portraying the life of a modern dinosaur turning away from fossil fuels.
David Sales, 29, hopes it’s the break that leads to more acting jobs and a role in a major film someday.
Either way, Sales said life is good from just having a chance to pursue acting while holding down other jobs to make end’s meet.
He’s a caddy at the private Dunes Club golf course in New Buffalo and delivers groceries to homes in the LaPorte and Michigan City areas.
Sales also operates his own golf repair business.
“If I need to have six or seven side jobs for the next 25 to 30 years, I will be more than happy to do it,” he said.
Sales plays an office worker named “Chad” in the commercial promoting the use of electric vehicles.
One of his co-workers is a dinosaur figure upset with jokes from Chad that his prehistoric appearance means he’s behind the times.
At one point, Chad breaks out in laughter after joking the dinosaur might still be using the internet as it was two decades ago.
“He’s probably still on dial-up,” he said.
At the end of the commercial, the dinosaur has the last laugh.
Chad is beside the pumps filling his pick-up truck with gasoline while the dinosaur drives by him in an electric vehicle.
The dinosaur loudly grumbles “who’s the dinosaur now, Chad!”
The commercial was filmed in Indianapolis.
Sales said the commercial will be shown on TV screens throughout Indiana under a two-year contract.
He hopes it becomes popular enough to start running nationally.
“You kind of have that feeling that it’s going to be something special,” he said.
Sales and his fiancée, Rachel McGinley, also portrayed shoppers in the filming of a commercial last year for Aaron’s Furniture.
He said that commercial should begin airing nationwide in the next couple of months.
Sales was in one other commercial for Maker’s Mark Whiskey.
The 2010 LaPorte High School graduate never tried out for any of the plays at school.
Sales said he was interested but didn’t take seriously his desire to perform on stage until 2014 before enrolling at the Acting School Chicago.
“If you don’t do it now you’re going to wake up when you’re 40 one day and you’re not going to have a chance to do it,” he said.
A year later, he joined the famous Second City theater group in Chicago to further his skills and trained in the same room as the late Chris Farley.
Second City is where other famous comedian/actors such as Dan Akroyd and Stephen Colbert cut their teeth.
Sales has also performed in nearly a dozen films and served on work crews for television shows.
He’s auditioned for many other productions with help from an agent he hired to provide him with job opportunities.
“I always knew it was going to be kind of tough to break into the industry. It still is but I surrounded myself with a lot of the right people. They really kind of gave me a helping hand and showed me the way,” he said.