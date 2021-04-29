Local actor stars in humorous commercial with dinosaur

LAPORTE - A professional actor from LaPorte is starting to appear on TV screens in a funny commercial portraying the life of a modern dinosaur turning away from fossil fuels.

David Sales, 29, hopes it’s the break that leads to more acting jobs and a role in a major film someday.

Either way, Sales said life is good from just having a chance to pursue acting while holding down other jobs to make end’s meet.

He’s a caddy at the private Dunes Club golf course in New Buffalo and delivers groceries to homes in the LaPorte and Michigan City areas.

Sales also operates his own golf repair business.

“If I need to have six or seven side jobs for the next 25 to 30 years, I will be more than happy to do it,” he said.

Sales plays an office worker named “Chad” in the commercial promoting the use of electric vehicles.

One of his co-workers is a dinosaur figure upset with jokes from Chad that his prehistoric appearance means he’s behind the times.

At one point, Chad breaks out in laughter after joking the dinosaur might still be using the internet as it was two decades ago.