Local Afghanistan veterans dismayed by collapse: 'This does not define what we did'

The Afghanistan National Army went to lengths to protect the families of soldiers from retaliation by moving them to other parts of the country where no one would recognize them, Kallas said. But many who collaborated with the Americans will now be in more danger, he said.

"They face misery times 100. The Taliban has maybe more power now than in 2001," he said. "They have better military equipment. They have MRAPs, M4s, M240 Bravos, drones and helicopters. It's only a matter of time before they get properly trained. When I was over there they have old Soviet ordinance I was being bombarded with old Russian rockets. They would fire them but wouldn't be able to target them. Some of the weapons they have now are very precise."

Kallas has been talking to old army buddies he hasn't heard from in years more times in the past few days than he has in years.

"You're close with them, but the years go by," he said. "The consensus has been that this is unbelievable. People are sharing stories."

Kallas is too young to remember Vietnam but said the images coming out of Afghanistan were reminiscent of the end of the Vietnam War.