Local Afghanistan veterans dismayed by collapse: 'This does not define what we did'

Local Afghanistan veterans expressed dismay at how quickly the country collapsed into the hands of the Taliban after the United States.
Schererville resident Zachary Wood, who served in Marjah, Afghanistan, as a Marine in 2011, said it was a predictable outcome.
"Anyone on the ground who was there knew that this was going to be the outcome. If we would have pulled out five years ago, or 10 years from now, this would have happened," he said. "The Afghanistan National Army was a complete joke and had no interest fighting for a democratic government. At end of the day, we were not there for the county of Afghanistan itself."
His unit, 2nd Battalion 8th Marines, lost Cpl. Jonathan Taylor, Cpl. Ian Muller, Lance Cpl. Christopher "Steele" Meis, Staff Sgt. James Malachowski, Sgt. Joseph Garrison, Cpl. Matthew Richard, Sgt. Marlon Myrie and Cpl. Kyle Schneider.
"We were there for the brothers and sisters next to us, with the common goal of getting back home," he said. "We did what troops do — go where we are told and do the work no one else wants to do. That’s how we’ve always done it, and that’s how we will do it again."
Griffith resident Charlie Kallas, who served in Afghanistan during the surge in 2010 and 2011, said he felt it was probably time to leave but that the withdrawal was badly botched.
"We originally invaded because of al-Qaida and the terrorists but there's no doubt why we stayed was for completely different reasons," he said. "There was a dire need. The mission and objective had changed. It's like when we withdrew from Iraq. We brought stability and when we left it created a vacuum in the area, and look what followed. I think all the fault lies on this current administration for not fulfilling this obligation."
The U.S. military had not suffered a combat death for 18 months and could have maintained a small contingent of troops in a largely advisory role as a deterrence to the Taliban taking over again, Kallas said.
"We've been in Korea since the 1950s," he said. "We're still in Germany and Kuwait."
About 100,000 U.S. soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan when Kallas served there. The amount has been drawn down several times to where only a few thousand were left.
"It went down to 70,000 and then 60,000 and then 20,000," he said. "We saw a gradual decrease over the years without it escalating to more casualties."
But a hasty exit threw the country into chaos, Kallas said.
"I worry for the people," he said. "I remember when the Florida pastor burned the Koran they were very upset about that. They felt betrayed. Some people working with the U.S. military were targeted."
The Afghanistan National Army went to lengths to protect the families of soldiers from retaliation by moving them to other parts of the country where no one would recognize them, Kallas said. But many who collaborated with the Americans will now be in more danger, he said.
"They face misery times 100. The Taliban has maybe more power now than in 2001," he said. "They have better military equipment. They have MRAPs, M4s, M240 Bravos, drones and helicopters. It's only a matter of time before they get properly trained. When I was over there they have old Soviet ordinance I was being bombarded with old Russian rockets. They would fire them but wouldn't be able to target them. Some of the weapons they have now are very precise."
Kallas has been talking to old army buddies he hasn't heard from in years more times in the past few days than he has in years.
"You're close with them, but the years go by," he said. "The consensus has been that this is unbelievable. People are sharing stories."
Kallas is too young to remember Vietnam but said the images coming out of Afghanistan were reminiscent of the end of the Vietnam War.
"It's history repeating itself," he said. "You would think we would have learned from history. We have people hanging on to the plane and dropping as it goes airborne. How bad does it have to be to hang on to an airplane as it was taking off?"
So many U.S. soldiers sacrificed so much, Kallas said. Many brought the war home with them and in some cases ended up taking their own lives.
"We deterred the procession of terror from going any further," he said. "This raises the question if what we did was worth it but this does not define everything we did."
Vietnam veteran George Ross felt an ominous familiarity as he watched Kabul fall, describing this weekend’s events as “very similar to what ended up happening in Vietnam,” a reference to the chaotic helicopter evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon in 1975.
“It had to be terrifying for those people,” Ross, who was back stateside by 1975, said of the evacuation of Saigon. “It’s like a burning theater. It’s a panic time is what it is.”
Ross also lamented the loss of life in the 20-year war in Afghanistan, comparing it to the frustration and sense of futility that followed the Vietnam War.
“It’s one of those situations where you saw a lot of people lose their lives but you wonder what we really accomplished. We didn’t really accomplish anything, as far as I’m concerned,” Ross said. “On the one hand, you’re almost glad that we’re not sending people over there to go through what (veterans) went through but on the other hand it’s disheartening for the people who lost their lives.”
“I don’t consider it a defeat (in Afghanistan) … but at the same time it’s that, you know, was all that effort really worth all those years for the same result as if we hadn’t been there?”
Hammond resident Geoff Cardwell, a Navy veteran who was deployed to the Gulf after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, said the sacrifice of service members should be separated from national foreign policy.
"I followed the orders given to me and I tried to do my part to accomplish the mission of my ship and our battle group. Beyond that, there isn’t a single person who should feel their service is diminished. They served proudly with too many giving the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "May the debacle in Kabul today serve as a reminder for our leaders of tomorrow on which strategy to not follow. A horrific day that has been 20 years in the making."
Cardwell said not enough of the general public shares in service members' sacrifice in an era of an all-volunteer military.
"Now, we as Americans should strive to hold our elected leaders accountable for actions that may put our service members in harm's way. We must give the power of war back to Congress and out of the hands of a single person," he said. "We must demand that if we are required to go to war that taxes will be raised to pay for such a war to ensure that all Americans sacrifice in some way to fight a war. Taxes were not raised to pay for Iraq or Afghanistan making it easier for Americans to endure a forever war."
Chicagoland resident Adam Kovac, who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 and wrote the book "The Surge" after returning home, said he thought what happened was inevitable.
“I thought it would always play out the way it’s unfolding right now. Whether it took another five or 100 years, regardless of who’s in the White House," he said. "There was nothing to win in the long term. Part of me understood that even before I deployed. But I felt I had a duty to go down range and bring home as many of my boys as I could. I feel anyone who put boots on the ground can look back and know they did what was asked, hopefully with honor. Time to focus on avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe. I shed blood in Afghanistan maybe I’ll sleep better tonight, knowing my son won’t have to shed his blood fighting the Forever War.”
Times Staff Writer Andy Viano contributed to this report.