Local attorney, United Way team up to give away 1,200 Thanksgiving meals

HIGHLAND — Brionna Murphy had the right idea for holiday shopping Sunday.

Between buying a Christmas tree and ornaments, she stopped by Wicker Memorial Park to pick up a complete turkey dinner for Thanksgiving.

Through a donation from attorney Kenneth J. Allen and the Allen Law Group, United Way of Northwest Indiana distributed 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to Northwest Indiana households.

“It feels fantastic,” Murphy, a Gary resident, said. “And I’m thankful. It helps us tremendously. There’s just three of us, but it helps.”

Allen and United Way staff and volunteers distributed meals in a drive-thru system outside the park’s social center. Meals were distributed to families, individuals and area nonprofits. More than 70 volunteers participated in the annual event that now serves Lake and Porter county residents.

“Thank God we had a nice day,” Allen said of the sunny afternoon. “This is going to brighten some families’ Thanksgiving, and this is what it’s all about. Sometimes good people face real hardship, especially during these difficult times, and I’m glad I can help.”